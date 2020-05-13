Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE VVR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 6,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,889. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

