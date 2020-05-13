Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Livexlive Media (LIVX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Livexlive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX):

5/12/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

5/11/2020 – Livexlive Media had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $3.50 to $4.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Livexlive Media had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Livexlive Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/4/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Livexlive Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/23/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Livexlive Media had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $2.50 to $3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Livexlive Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Livexlive Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Livexlive Media stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,387. The stock has a market cap of $199.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Livexlive Media Inc has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

