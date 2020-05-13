Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,991 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,537% compared to the average volume of 427 put options.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $15.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.10. 168,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

