Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,991 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,537% compared to the average volume of 427 put options.
In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total transaction of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,145 shares of company stock worth $74,225,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,571,274,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,672,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BLK stock traded up $15.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.10. 168,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 25.65 EPS for the current year.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.