Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.11 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $5,004.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.02081671 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00091132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00177815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,573,659 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.