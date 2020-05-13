iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lowered by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 52,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,666. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $95.24.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

