Jabil Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jabil to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

JBL stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

