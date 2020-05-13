Jaguar Health (JAGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

Earnings History for Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

