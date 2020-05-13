Jaguar Health (JAGX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

