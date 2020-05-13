Jaguar Health (JAGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

JAGX stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. Jaguar Health has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

JAGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

