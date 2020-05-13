JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) to Issue $0.55 Interim Dividend

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR stock opened at A$28.80 ($20.43) on Wednesday. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a fifty-two week low of A$20.68 ($14.67) and a fifty-two week high of A$41.32 ($29.30). The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 69.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Diermeier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.02 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,075.00 ($49,698.58).

About JANUS/IDR UNRESTR

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

