JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) to Issue $0.55 Interim Dividend

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:JHG) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.548 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

JANUS/IDR UNRESTR stock opened at A$28.80 ($20.43) on Wednesday. JANUS/IDR UNRESTR has a fifty-two week low of A$20.68 ($14.67) and a fifty-two week high of A$41.32 ($29.30). The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 69.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Diermeier purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.02 ($9.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,075.00 ($49,698.58).

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

