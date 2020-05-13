Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal (https://vocal.media) is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities. Vocal is architected to enable targeted marketing of branded content and e-commerce opportunities, engineered by its in-house creative agency, Vocal for Brands (https://brands.vocal.media). Vocal’s community sites are managed by a dedicated team, whose primary focus is on creating healthy communities and identifying monetization opportunities for them. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMDA opened at $2.91 on Friday. Jerrick Media has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jerrick Media will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerrick Media Company Profile

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

