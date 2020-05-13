JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AOWDF remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. AO World has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get AO World alerts:

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.