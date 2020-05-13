JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
AOWDF remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. AO World has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.
AO World Company Profile
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.