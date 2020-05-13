K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 14,976 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 442,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,915,471. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

