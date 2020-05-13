K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Holdings in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 183.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in FlexShopper were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPAY. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000. 13.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FlexShopper stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.28. 501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,356. FlexShopper Inc has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.82.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.14%.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 195,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $393,944.44. In the last three months, insiders purchased 311,751 shares of company stock worth $536,721. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPAY. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

