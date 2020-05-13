K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $44,000 in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,624,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $427,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $206,000. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS QMCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 171,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. Quantum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QMCO shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

In related news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 1,114,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,131.28. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,082,112 shares of company stock worth $6,323,321. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

