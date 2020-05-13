K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $49,000 in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Separately, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $140,000.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Duos Technologies Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 167,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $1,005,721.00.

Duos Technologies Group Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

