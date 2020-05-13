K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $76,000 in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,390 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $3,136,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 674.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

Shares of NG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.97. 167,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,862. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Several analysts have commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $116,870.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,494.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $171,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,135 in the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

