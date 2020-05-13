K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 135 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,139,000 after purchasing an additional 385,915 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,525,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,978,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,295,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.81. 3,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,831. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.