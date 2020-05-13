K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 23,500 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 870,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,127 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,462,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 496,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,877,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,260,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of CPG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $672.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

