K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 29,800 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 19,144.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Nike by 279.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 337,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,356. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.53. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

