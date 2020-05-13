K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of KPLUY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

