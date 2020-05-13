Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.39). On average, analysts expect Kaleido Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLDO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit