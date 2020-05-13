Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.39). On average, analysts expect Kaleido Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $194.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLDO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

