KERING S A/ADR’s (PPRUY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KERING S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 294,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.83. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

