KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 3,982,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,012,478. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

In related news, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

