KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,645 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,821,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,410,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,900,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,118,000 after acquiring an additional 53,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

NYSE KKR traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 1,477,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -639.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.