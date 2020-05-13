Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) PT Lowered to $3.45 at Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $3.60 to $3.45 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.54.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 6,013,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,478,938. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $8,279,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,573,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

