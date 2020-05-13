Kroger Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Kroger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kroger to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

NYSE KR opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KR shares. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

