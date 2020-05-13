Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 60,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

