Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSGOF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

