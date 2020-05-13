Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LSGOF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Land Securities Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

