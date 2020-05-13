Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.
Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 737,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Company Profile
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
