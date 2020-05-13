LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.25 ($135.17).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG traded up €0.56 ($0.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €110.14 ($128.07). The company had a trading volume of 179,628 shares. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €104.75.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.