Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 293.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,563 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,803,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after purchasing an additional 227,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.87. 29,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,801. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.15. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

