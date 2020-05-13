Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Loews has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Loews stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. 1,332,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,247. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on L. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,127.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Schwartz sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $341,162.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

