LogicBio Therapeutics’ (LOGC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

LOGC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 34,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,345. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 14.83 and a quick ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.55.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2,690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 393,304 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 740,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 100,069 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

