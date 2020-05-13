Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

LOW stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.98. 3,861,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,321. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

