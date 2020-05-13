LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s (LVMUY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LVMUY. ValuEngine raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

LVMUY stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. 246,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.78.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

