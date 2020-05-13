Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Magna International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Magna International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. 47,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,957. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. Magna International’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.