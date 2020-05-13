Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE MHNC opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

Maiden Holdings North America Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit