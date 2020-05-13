Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mail.ru Group Ltd. offers internet services. The Company offers email service, internet portal, social networks, online games, maps and navigation as well as messaging services. Mail.ru Group Ltd. is based in Moscow, Russian Federation. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mail Ru Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Mail Ru Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mail Ru Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLRYY opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. Mail Ru Group has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Mail Ru Group Company Profile

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

