Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:MMD)

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

