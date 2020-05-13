Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Shares of Makita stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Makita has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

