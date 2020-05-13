Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.22 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $56.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TUSK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

