Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 202,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,117 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 73,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.17.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.49 per share, for a total transaction of $174,490.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded down $8.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,436. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.