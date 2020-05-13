Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMLP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,237 shares in the company, valued at $255,382.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,813 shares of company stock valued at $45,443. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,102,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMLP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 230,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

