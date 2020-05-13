Master Contract Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,018.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $277,689.89 and $3,018.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

