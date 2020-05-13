Mercury Achieves Market Cap of $614,800.48 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Mercury token can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $614,800.48 and $2,656.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.97 or 0.02077969 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00177760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

