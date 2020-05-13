Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MXCYY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Metso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Metso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metso Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

MXCYY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. 8,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.19. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $183.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

