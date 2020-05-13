Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Posted by on May 13th, 2020

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2563 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

MSEX opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Dividend History for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit