Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2563 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

MSEX opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $462,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

