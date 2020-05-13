Mithril Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Mithril has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including LBank, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005167 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008091 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001169 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,232,500 tokens. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, FCoin, LBank, DigiFinex, Bithumb, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

