Moin Price Hits $0.0021 (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $19,201.67 and $129.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. Over the last week, Moin has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,177,654 coins. The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

