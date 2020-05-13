Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Industrial Alliance Securities

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TAP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of TAP stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. 685,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,345. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -281.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,596,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,440,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,315 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,655,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,916,000 after acquiring an additional 87,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,146,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,731,000 after acquiring an additional 460,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,391,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,891,000 after buying an additional 168,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.